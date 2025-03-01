Tanzania targets 5 million tourists in 2025

Share

Tanzania, which is one of the countries that contributed to the successful performance of the continent in 2024, as it recorded 74 million international tourists, has set five million international tourists target for 2025. This is as it hoped to leverage on its abundant natural resources, with its wild- life parks and other significant tourist attractions, playing a significant role in attracting tourists to the East Africa country, with Europe and America as part of its leading source markets while also eying travellers from Africa to boost its target for the year. Through diversification of tourist visiting sites and searching for new markets, Tanzania is targeting to intensify its tourism marketing in new tourist sources in South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa other than the traditional European and the United States markets.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), in collaboration with private enterprises, is now focusing on promoting tourist attractions in the Southern Highlands, which are abundant in wildlife, cultural and historical significance, scenic beauty, and pristine beaches. Extensive promotional campaigns are currently in progress to stimulate tourism growth by highlighting new attractions in less developed regions of Tanzania. Efforts are underway to develop and diversify tourism for sustainable growth, particularly in promoting the southern tour- ist circuit, with the aim of increasing annual tourist arrivals in Tanzania. Visitors from Southern African countries, primarily South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, constitute the larg- est group of tourists travelling to Tanzania, predominantly via road transport, thereby facilitating the development of intra-Afri- can tourism.

