Tanzania Summit: FG Unveils National Energy Compact To Close Energy Gap

…Outlines $23.2 billion Investment Target

…To Mobilize $15.5 billion In Private Investment To Drive Last-Mile Electrification

The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious energy access programme that will see to the transformation of the nation’s energy sector.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

He explained that the programme which will ensure the transformation of the sector is being spearheaded by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

He added that it is also a fallout from the just concluded Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

Tunji stated that the two-day Summit which brought together African leaders, business executives, and development partners to advance the continent’s ambitious energy agenda was hosted by the Government of Tanzania, the African Union, the African Development Bank Group, and the World Bank Group and aims to accelerate electricity access for 300 million Africans by 2030.

He said: “Through the energy access programme, tagged National Energy Compact (NEC), the government aims to increase electricity access from 4 per cent to 9 per cent annually to close the energy gap, boost access to clean cooking solutions from 22 per cent to 25 per cent annually, expand renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix from 22 per cent to 50 per cent, and mobilize $15.5 billion in private investment to drive last-mile electrification. The efforts align with UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which seeks to ensure universal access to modern energy services.”

According to him, while unveiling the ambitious programme, the Minister said it will expand electricity access, increase renewable energy adoption, and improve clean cooking solutions for millions of Nigerians.

Adelabu said: “With 150 million Nigerians already electrified, Nigeria remains committed to ensuring universal access to affordable and sustainable energy by 2030.”

The minister noted that while the roadmap for expansion is clear, challenges such as vandalism of power infrastructure pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s electrification efforts.

“Transmission towers, pipelines, and distribution equipment have been targeted, disrupting supply and deterring potential investors,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that protecting power assets is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply and sustaining progress, adding that, “the government is intensifying efforts to curb vandalism through enhanced security, stricter penalties, and improved surveillance technologies.”

According to him, achieving Nigeria’s electrification targets requires significant investment, and the government is prioritizing private sector participation to unlock additional resources.

“The Compact outlines a $23.2 billion investment target, with $15.5 billion expected from private investors. These funds will be directed toward expanding power generation, strengthening transmission and distribution networks, and integrating distributed renewable energy solutions,” he said.

Recognizing that achieving universal energy access demands collective action, the government called on development partners, philanthropies, and the private sector to join the transformative journey.

He said: “By implementing the action plan in the National Energy Compact, Nigeria is positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s energy transition and creating opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and industrialization.

“As the Mission 300 initiative gains momentum, Nigeria’s strong commitment to energy sector reforms. Infrastructure expansion and investment mobilization will be crucial in shaping the future of electricity access across the continent.”

