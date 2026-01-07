Tanzania Our Biggest Opponent So Far – Diaz

Regragui hails team over qualification

Brahim Diaz, the Man of the Match in the game between Morocco and Tanzania, stated that the match against Taifa was their most challenging at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The host defeated Tanzania 1-0 with the goal coming in the second half after their opponent matched them man for man in the 90 minutes of the game. According to the Real Madrid midfielder, they were able to secure qualification but it was not easy for them.

“The competition is growing in intensity and we have just faced our toughest opposition so far against the Tanzanian team,” he said. “Not everything worked, we know that, but fortunately we managed to secure our qualification. Now we will go back to work to be fully ready for the quarterfinals.”

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions of Morocco coach, Walid Regragui, has hailed the team’s qualification to the quarterfinal. He also explained the extent of injury sustained by Girona of Spain’s midfielder, Azzedine Ounahi, who is already ruled out of the tournament.

Regragui said: “We knew it was not going to be easy, judging by the matches we saw yesterday, even if we thought it might be more straightforward. “The first half was not good, but I recognised my team much more in the second half. The most important thing is qualification.

“As for Azzedine Ounahi, he picked up an injury in training and is out of the Africa Cup of Nations. We are losing an exceptional player and a leader in our dressing room, but we will continue to fight for him.”

Five Premier League stars impressing in Morocco

Away from the drama of the Premier League and the January transfer window, the African Cup of Nations is in full swing. Morocco – who will co-host the 2030 World Cup along with Spain and Portugal – are hosting the tournament, which is currently midway through the last 16 stage. Here, we take a look at five Premier League players who have been impressing at AFCON.

Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah has been in good form for Egypt. The Liverpool forward threw his club future into doubt with a shock interview prior to the start of AFCON, during which he claimed that ‘someone doesn’t want (me) at the club’.

Since going on international duty, however, Salah appears to have put his issues with Liverpool behind him. The forward netted in Egypt’s first two group stage matches – wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa – before sitting out a goalless draw against Angola. The ex-Chelsea man is expected to return to the Egypt line-up for their last 16 tie against Benin on Monday.

Amad Diallo – Cote d’Ivoire

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will have a new face in charge at Old Trafford when he returns to his club, following the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday. At AFCON, the attacker has been impressing for the Ivory Coast in Morocco.

Diallo earned his side a 1-0 win over Mozambique in their first group stage match, before also scoring in a 1-1 draw against Cameroon. He then made a substitute appearance as Ivory Coast beat Gabon 3-2 to secure their place in the first knockout round, where they will face Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Carlos Baleba – Cameroon

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, and speculation surrounding his future looks unlikely to go away any time soon. Internationally, the midfielder has been in fine form for Cameroon at the tournament so far.

The central midfielder was named in the CAF Group Stage Best XI, and helped Cameroon defeat South Africa in the last 16 on Sunday with a fine individual display. Next up for Cameroon is a quarter-final against hosts Morocco.

Lyle Foster – South Africa

Burnley striker Lyle Foster may be enduring a frustrating campaign at club level with the relegation-threatened Clarets, but the South African has impressed at The African Cup of Nations. Foster scored and provided an assist in South Africa’s 2-1 win over Angola in their opening group stage game, before repeating the feat against Zimbabwe.

Bafana Bafana exited the competition at the hands of Cameroon on Sunday, but Foster heads home with two goals and two assists to his name.

Alex Iwobi – Nigeria

Alongside Fulham teammates Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi has been instrumental in helping Nigeria reach the last 16 of AFCON. The former England youth international provided two assists in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Tanzania in their opening match of the tournament, before also impressing against Tunisia.