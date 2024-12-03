Tanzania Opposition Youth Leader Dumped At Beach After Abduction

Share

Tanzanian opposition youth leader Abdul Nondo has been found after being dumped at a beach, hours after he was reportedly kidnapped in the main city of Dar es Salaam.

His party, ACT Wazalendo, says Nondo was severely beaten and injured and has been taken to hospital.

The party’s deputy chairperson, Isihaka Mchinjita, said Nondo had been blindfolded and repeatedly assaulted while being threatened with death.

The police have issued a statement confirming the incident at Coco Beach late on Sunday night, saying they are investigating the matter, reports the BBC.

They said he had been abandoned at the beach by his abductors and had sought help from a motorcycle taxi rider, who then took him to the party offices.

“From there, party leaders rushed him to the hospital for treatment. We are investigating and we will take legal action,” police spokesman David Misime said yesterday morning.

