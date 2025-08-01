Tanzania Explores Nigerian Maritime Model, Okays IMO Council Bid

The United Republic of Tanzania has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, citing strong bilateral relations and Nigeria’s past support as key factors.

Also, the country further expressed its eagerness to tap into Nigeria’s experience in developing its marine and blue economy sector.

This declaration was made during a courtesy visit by the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Selestine Gervas Kakele, to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola in Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the high commissioner reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to fostering strategic maritime cooperation with Nigeria, describing both countries as natural partners with shared aspirations for maritime de velopment.

Kakele revealed plans to dispatch a team of Tanzanian maritime experts to Nigeria in the coming months to understudy key government agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He noted that Tanzania’s support for Nigeria’s IMO Council bid stems not only from gratitude for Nigeria’s previous backing of Tanzania’s own IMO aspirations, but also from mutual respect and a shared vision for Africa’s voice on the global maritime stage.

In his response, Oyetola welcomed the high commissioner and his delegation, expressing deep appreciation for Tanzania’s backing of Nigeria’s bid to secure a seat on the IMO Council.

The Minister emphasized that Nigeria’s election into Category C would not only serve national interests but would also bolster Africa’s collective influence in international maritime governance.

Oyetola asded: “A seat for Nigeria at the IMO Council is, in essence, a voice for Africa. “It means we can collectively advocate for safer shipping, sustainable marine resources, and fairer maritime trade practices across our continent.

Nigeria’s vast coastline, dynamic port system, and active maritime policies make us a worthy representative of Africa on the global maritime stage.”