Tanzania Explores Nigerian Maritime Model, Endorses IMO Council Bid

The United Republic of Tanzania has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s bid for election into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, citing strong bilateral relations and Nigeria’s past support as key factors.

Also, the country further expressed its eagerness to tap into Nigeria’s experience in developing its marine and blue economy sector.

This declaration was made during a courtesy visit by the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Selestine Gervas Kakele, to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola in Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the high commissioner reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to fostering strategic maritime cooperation with Nigeria, describing both countries as natural partners with shared aspirations for maritime development.

Kakele revealed plans to dispatch a team of Tanzanian maritime experts to Nigeria in the coming months to understudy key government agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

He noted that Tanzania’s support for Nigeria’s IMO Council bid stems not only from gratitude for Nigeria’s previous backing of Tanzania’s own IMO aspirations, but also from mutual respect and a shared vision for Africa’s voice on the global maritime stage.

In his response, Oyetola welcomed the high commissioner and his delegation, expressing deep appreciation for Tanzania’s backing of Nigeria’s bid to secure a seat on the IMO Council.

The Minister emphasized that Nigeria’s election into Category C would not only serve national interests but would also bolster Africa’s collective influence in international maritime governance.

Oyetola asded: “A seat for Nigeria at the IMO Council is, in essence, a voice for Africa.

“It means we can collectively advocate for safer shipping, sustainable marine resources, and fairer maritime trade practices across our continent. Nigeria’s vast coastline, dynamic port system, and active maritime policies make us a worthy representative of Africa on the global maritime stage.”

Oyetola went on to highlight the numerous initiatives being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, including efforts to establish a national shipping carrier through a public-private partnership framework.

He also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing intra-African maritime trade, especially under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We believe the future of Africa’s economic resilience lies in maritime collaboration. As we unlock the full potential of our blue economy, there is enormous value in partnerships like the one we are building with Tanzania.

“Your proposed expert delegation is welcome, and my Ministry will provide all necessary support to ensure a productive engagement.”

Oyetola pledged to encourage Nigerian investors to consider opportunities in Tanzania while also calling on Tanzanian investors to invest in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector.

The Tanzanian delegation included Minister Plenipotentiary Allen Kuzilwa and Minister Counsellor Philbert Peter. On the Nigerian side, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola; Director of Maritime Safety and Security, Mr. Babatunde Bombata; Director of Maritime Services, Dr. Mercy Ilori; and Senior Special Adviser to the President on Marine and Blue Economy, Professor Busayo Fakinlede, were present at the meeting.