Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi has expressed pride in his team’s performance following their narrow 2–1 defeat to Nigeria in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting his players exceeded expectations despite the result.

Although the Taifa Stars are still searching for their first-ever AFCON victory, the Argentine tactician believes there were many positives to take from the encounter, which marked his 10th game in charge since taking over the role just a month ago.

Nigeria took the lead in the first half through Semi Ajayi, but Tanzania responded strongly after the break when Charles M’Mombwa found the equaliser.

Their hopes of securing a historic result were short-lived, however, as Ademola Lookman struck soon after to restore Nigeria’s advantage.

Tanzania continued to push for another equaliser late in the game and came close when Ibrahim Hamad fired a volley narrowly wide from a set-piece, but the Super Eagles held on to claim all three points.

Speaking after the match, Gamondi praised his players for their discipline and tactical awareness against one of Africa’s strongest sides.

“I think we performed better than many people expected,” he said. “Nigeria had more of the ball, but we managed to limit their effectiveness with our organisation. Most of their chances came from individual brilliance, which is always difficult to stop.”

The coach added that his team’s display showed encouraging signs ahead of their remaining group fixtures.

Tanzania will now shift focus to their next encounter against regional rivals Uganda on Saturday, before rounding off their group campaign against Tunisia next Tuesday, as they continue their quest for a breakthrough victory at the tournament.