Tanzania Coach Calls Morocco AFCON 2025 The ‘Best Cup Ever

Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi had some great things to say about the AFCON 2025 tournament. He was really impressed with Morocco and the whole setup, mentioning it’s among the top events he’s been part of during his career.

Gamondi's comments came after Tanzania's AFCON campaign ended in the Round of 16, where they were eliminated by hosts Morocco following a second-half goal from Brahim Díaz. Despite getting eliminated, Gamondi was really happy with how his team played and the high standard of competition.

Speaking on the Egyptian TV channel On Sport, Gamondi praised how well the tournament has been organised and complimented the high level of football everyone is watching.

“This tournament is very good, and I am speaking here in terms of football and organisation. Africa is growing and developing in terms of football, and the level of matches is very good.

Perhaps this cup was the best I’ve seen in my life,” he said. The coach also took a moment to praise his players’ efforts in the groups, where they showed real character and played well against wellestablished sides like Nigeria and Tunisia.

“The Tanzanian national team is good, and we know our ranking. We performed very well against Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uganda. I believe we played well in the group stage and fought until the last moment in the tournament. “We had a very good tactical approach, and we tried to attack and play. The truth is, I am happy with the level we showed.”