Tanzania Battles Red Eye Disease Outbreak

Tanzanian health authorities have issued a high alert in response to the outbreak of red eye disease, causing eye redness, often due to swollen or dilated blood vessels.

Pascal Ruggajo, the Director of Curative Services in the Ministry of Health, stated that preliminary investigations revealed a significant number of people contracting the disease in the country.

In a news conference held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial hub, he reported a surge in reported cases of red eye disease in health centres.

Between Dec. 22, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2024, there were 869 patients suffering from red eye disease in Dar es Salaam.

Ruggajo highlighted symptoms such as itching of the eyes, a burning sensation, and increased tearing.

The director mentioned a variety of remedies for red eye disease, including gently washing eyelids and lightly massaging them.

Additionally, eye care specialists may recommend and prescribe medicines to address the condition.