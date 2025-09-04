Tantita Seeks ACSPN Partnership In War Against Vandalism, Oil Theft

Tantita Security Services yesterday urged the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) to join the war against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in Niger Delta.

The surveillance outfit owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo, said media and communication scholars could serve as powerful allies in creating a cultural shift where acts of vandalism and oil theft are widely condemned.

The Executive Director (Operations and Technical) Waredi Enisuoh, who spoke during the 12th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the association at Effurun in Delta State, said oil theft remains one of the devastating forms of corruption that has undermined good governance, retarded revenue generation and community development.

He emphasised the importance of accountability and transparency, as well as the need to block all areas of financial leakages in the oil sector.