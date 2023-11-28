Tantita Security vows to stamp out crude oil theft, Kpofire business in N’Delta

The Bayelsa State Operational Base of Tantita Security Services has reinstated its commitment to stamping out illicit crude oil theft, ‘kpofire operations’ and other forms of criminality in the region.

This was as the security outfit debunked an unfounded report alleging that Tantita Security invaded Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsans State using the military.

A video circulated at the weekend alleging that the outfit invaded the community using the military because they voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Caretaker Council Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Lucky Okodeh, had called on the people to be on alert including the security agencies and the government.

But the firm regretted that the recent publication from the caretaker chairman and an orchestrated video making the rounds of a supposed protest carried out by mischievous elements to bring its operations to disrepute, leaves a sour taste to be desired.

In a statement yesterday by the State Coordinator, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Operations, Great Joshua Maciver, stated that what the scriptwriters of the purported protest failed to understand was that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, as a private security company, does not possess the authority to order federal forces but rather provides credible intelligence to guide federal forces in combating the menace of illegal bunkering and kpofire activities.

He therefore urged the indigenes of Igbomotoru Community to go about their lawful duties as the military is only on ground to safeguard federal assets and by extension lives and properties in the area, adding that Tantita Security Services remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating illegal bunkering activities across Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region.