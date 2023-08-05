Tantita Security Advocates Single Clearing House To Curb Crude Oil Theft

Following the controversy trailing the interception of a vessel, Motor Tanker, MT PRAISEL, bearing a Togolese flag suspected to have been engaged in oil bunkering, a private security contractor, Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), has said a single clearing house would go a long way in addressing existing gaps aiding crude oil theft in the country

TSSNL, owned by an ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, was last year engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to monitor oil pipelines in oil-producing states.

Since its engagement, it has successfully exposed many illegal oil pipelines and thieving vessels in the oil region.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja by its management, the security firm insisted on an in-depth investigation into the suspected movement of MT PRAISEL which was being defended by the Nigerian Navy whose members were on board and escorting the ship.

It partly reads: “In the circumstances, there were reasonable grounds to be suspicious of the movement of MT PRAISEL in the opposite direction from the NMDPRA clearance as seen. Contrary to the Naval Headquarters’ press release on the issue of who was present on Thursday the 3rd of August 2023, it was on Friday the 4th of August 2023 that a staff of NMDPRA first came on board to take samples from the cargo holds for laboratory analysis.

“While it is our honest belief that the Naval Headquarters’ press statement was actuated by the best motives, clearly there are questions which beg for answers. For example, why is NMDPRA approved port of discharge (Lagos Offshore) different from the Navy clearance (Koko as storage) and why are both different from the port of discharge indicated in the Naval press statement (Bonny)?

“In the course of several joint meetings, we have consistently asked for a single clearing house for all approvals so that each agency of government can see what the other is approving/has approved.

“We are all aware that unscrupulous elements can take advantage of existing gaps in procedures to clandestinely transport and sell stolen crude and illegally refined products.

“For example, a truck can load legitimate products at a licensed depot and pass on its papers and license plates to another truck carrying illegal products on a side road and if we rely on the papers alone the illegal cargo with the legitimate papers would beat the system. Same for motor tanker vessels.

“At Tantita, it is our resolve that we will not allow a situation where the small fry is chased out of the illegal business only for the big fish to remain in business.

“A single 10-tonner vessel will do more damage to our economy in a single voyage than 1000 dugout canoes carrying jerrycans. And while the illegality with the dugout canoe is a crime of need the illegality with the 10-tonner vessel is a crime of greed.”

Explaining what transpired when the MT PRAISEL was intercepted based on credible intelligence, Tantita said, “News of a vessel the MT PRAISEL intercepted by Tantita broke on a news channel, while investigations were still ongoing, contrary to our corporate practices.

“As would be noted no official statement from Tantita or any of her directors or top management accompanied the news story. While Tantita was investigating the source of the news leak, on the 4th of August 2023, Naval Headquarters issued a press statement.

“We at Tantita have continued our investigation undeterred by press reports, and careful not to jeopardize our investigation while conscious of our responsibilities to the public.

“On the 1st of August 2023, Tantita received credible intelligence that a vessel which had obtained NMDPRA approval to deliver HPFO from Koko to Lagos Offshore would be proceeding in the opposite direction.

“On the 2nd of August 2023, Tantita operatives approached the MT PRAISEL as it made its way through a creek in Delta State off Benin River.

“On board, the vessel was naval personnel, while the Tantita inspection crew included officers and men from Operation Delta Safe (the inter-service task force for fighting crude oil theft amongst other things in the Niger Delta).

“The intelligence suggested that the vessel ought to be sailing to Lagos, but the Master of the vessel indicated he was sailing to Bonny.

“Tantita requested naval clearance and the documentation showed by the Master of the vessel indicated Koko as the port of discharge for storage only.

“There was nothing indicating Bonny as a port of discharge in that document. In line with standard procedure, Tantita requested further clarification from the crew as to the discrepancy between the NMDPRA permit and the naval clearance and permission to take samples of cargo on board.

“Understandably, this infuriated the naval personnel on board who requested Tantita personnel to immediately disembark from the vessel. Tantita had no option but to escalate the issue to higher authorities who mandated that the vessel be anchored off Escravos roads for further investigation.

“Tantita dispatched her personnel to collect samples from the vessel on the 3rd of August 2023. Those present at the time of collection on the 3rd of August 2023 were the Nigerian Navy, Tantita and the NSCDC.

“Tantita personnel were still on board the vessel collecting samples when the news broke in the media.

“The following day Tantita woke up to the Naval Headquarters’ press statement which appears to indicate that the NMDPRA gave approval to the MT PRAISEL to proceed to Bonny for discharge.

“We are yet to see that documentation, and as we noted above the Nigerian Navy clearance we saw did not also state Bonny as port of discharge.

“There are many vessels plying this area but Tantita does not board them, intelligence has to be credible.”