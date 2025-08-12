Tantita Partners, Hails Delta Social Media Summit’s Creativity

The Tantita Security Services, owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), has expressed its readiness to partner the third edition of the Delta Social Media Summit, billed for August 28 at the Mariam Babagida Leisure Park in Asaba, the state capital.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chief Kestin Pondi, at a strategic meeting with the organizer, the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ossai Ovie Success, to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, in Warri yesterday expressed enthusiasm and highlighted the creativity and talent hunt in Delta to drive job and wealth creation.

Pondi seized the opportunity to emphasize Tantita’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s oil resources and improving production quantum through unwavering pipeline surveillance on waterway security.

He said, “Tantita Security Services’ has made giant strides in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism, leading to increased crude oil production and reduced environmental degradation.

The company is committed to collaborating with Deltans to reduce unemployment and promote economic growth.”