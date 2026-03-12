Tantita Operations Have Improved Oil Production In N’Delta – Salvation

The National Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation, has said that the operations of Tantita Security Services have improved oil production in the Niger Delta region.

To this effect, Salvation called for the renewal of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to the security outfit.

Ibena, who made the call on Thursday in Yenagoa while speaking with journalists, noted that the company’s activities have significantly reduced crude oil theft, sea piracy, and other criminal activities in the region.

He stated that the surveillance operations conducted by the firm have also contributed to increased oil production and improved the country’s revenue generation.

According to him, the improvement in oil production and revenue has helped stabilise the economy and supported government finances.

Ibena explained that the company’s work goes beyond pipeline monitoring, adding that it has helped restore security across the Niger Delta by tackling crude oil theft and maritime crimes.

He also highlighted the employment opportunities created through the surveillance operations, noting that thousands of people across oil-producing communities are currently engaged.

He said the jobs provided by the company have helped many families and reduced youth involvement in illegal activities in the region.

The Phase 2 national leader also dismissed calls by some groups demanding that the surveillance contract be divided among different states, insisting that the company already operates across the Niger Delta and engages people from various communities.

He noted that before the introduction of Tantita, other contractors had handled pipeline surveillance but failed to achieve similar results.

Ibena therefore urged stakeholders to support the renewal of the contract, stressing that the company’s work has contributed to improved security, economic stability, and development in the Niger Delta.

He said:

“There is a need for Tantita surveillance contract renewal because of what Tantita has done so far in the Niger Delta region in terms of employment, security, environmental challenges, where they have cleaned up the area, and the revenue impact they have made in Nigeria as a country.

“The president can now beat his chest and say that no government will need to borrow before paying workers’ salaries. All these are true, and it is as a result of what Tantita is doing.

“Tantita is not just carrying out pipeline surveillance but is also contributing to security in the Niger Delta region by tackling insecurity, crude oil theft, and sea piracy.

“Over 40,000 persons have been employed across the Niger Delta, both men and women — something the government alone may not have been able to achieve.

“People should look beyond pipeline surveillance because the company is putting food on the table of over 40,000 families and helping to stop criminal activities in the region, where sea piracy has significantly reduced.

“Those saying the contract should be shared or allocated state by state are mistaken. Tantita does not work alone; it has employed people from communities where oil facilities are located.

“Before Tantita, other contractors like Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited handled the same job but could not achieve the results Tantita is achieving today.”