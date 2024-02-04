Tantita, NILDS, BBBF, ERISCO Elated With New Telegraph Awards

New Telegraph Awards held on Friday, February 2, at the Balmoral Events Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to huge acclaim by both award recipients and guests. In continuation of the report published yesterday in our Saturday edition, we bring you the views of more awardees who were not captured in that edition as they express their delight with the recognition. Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) won in the category of Outstanding Transmission and Distribution Project Company of the Year. Tantita Security Services Limited was named as Security Company of the Year while the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) got the award of Legislative Support Institute of the Year. ERISCO Foods received Indigenous Company of the Year award while Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF) went home with the Outstanding NGO of the Year award.

Recognition’ll spur us to tackle sabotage decisively – Tantita

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited said the award would further encourage them in the fight against those sabotaging the Federal Government’s effort in revenue generation. Head of Media, Tantita Security Company Limited, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, High Chief Government Tompolo, said the award was a testament to what Tantita is doing as a company. He said: “We also want to thank the Federal Government who trusted us and gave us the mandate to do the work. “We are up and doing in the delivery of our work; as you are aware the president commended us for our ef- forts and we want to tell those who are bent on stealing our crude oil that it will not be business as usual in 2024 as we are going to go after them. “Aside from the little challenge we are facing, we are going to do more this year; our warning to those who believe they can come to our waterways to steal our crude oil is that they will get a bloody nose. “We are poised to do more this year compared to last year. Nigeria Navy is working in tandem with us; we don’t arrest, we work with them and we are getting the results through collaboration and we will continue this year.”

We’re ready to do more -NILDS

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) said the New Telegraph award would spur them to do more for Nigeria and sustain democracy. The Director General of the agency, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, represented by Joke Akin Sanni, the Acting Director/Training and International Cooperation, said the DG extended his greetings to the management of the newspaper for counting them worthy of the award. Sulaiman stated that they would not let Nigeria and the institution down and promised to uphold the sanctity of the institution. In the last 10 years of existence of the institution, NILDS has extended its partnership with development partners to deepen democratic practices at the national and state level. “We promise to do more because we are mindful of the importance of the institution to the country,” Sulaiman said.

We’re proud -ERISCO

Erisco Foods Limited, the Indigenous Company of the Year 2023, is a subsidiary of Erisco Bonpet Group, manufacturers of tomato paste and other food products with an installed production capacity of 450,000MTper annum, making it the largest tomato paste producers in Nigeria and Africa and the 4th largest in the world. Erisco Foods Ltd supports the Federal Government in its drive to produce certain items locally. It has the mandate with the support of the people to stop the importation of finished tomato paste and be a net exporter of the product while providing more jobs for the teeming youths of Nigeria.

Honour came at the right time – BBBF

Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF) said it would continue to put smiles on people’s faces and affect lives positively. The Foundation also stated that the award given to it as the ‘Outstanding NGO of The Year 2023’ by New Telegraph came at the appropriate time and that it would spur it to do more.

New Telegraph Editor’s vote of thanks

In her vote of thanks, the Editor of New Telegraph, Ms. Juliet Bumah, said the event had continued to live up to its billing and promise. Bumah thanked all the awardees, saying the award would spur others to contribute to nation building. She thanked the staff for their resilience in putting the event together, noting that the company over the past 10 years has shown why it is regarded as the most authoritative newspapers in politics and business.