Tantita: Lawuru Urges UPU To Play Fatherly Role In National Issues

The leader of Egbema Brotherhood (EBH) Chief Promise Lawuru (aka Ozigizaga) has urged the leadership of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) to play “a fatherly role” in national issues instead of succumbing to divisive ‘bring him down’ mentality.

Lawuru made this call in a press conference in his Egbema country home at the weekend while reacting to a recent statement by UPU leadership advocating for the cancellation of the Tantita security contract awarded by the Federal Government.

He said: “I call on the UPU to play fatherly role in Niger Delta. “Let us unite as one people, Urhobo, Ijaw, and Itsekiri, during these times.

“It is not ideal for the UPU to belittle itself by calling for the revocation of a contract awarded to a Niger Delta son. “Security is a collective concern, and the Tantita Security Services has also employed numerous Urhobo individuals, many of whom work within Ijaw territories.” The EBH leader emphasized the broader implications of such divisive actions.

He said: “Should the Ijaw community decide to prevent Urhobos from working in their territory, what ramifications would that entail? “We must recognize that we are all interlinked and must support those contributing to our collective development.”