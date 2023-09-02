Tantita Demands Release Of Detained Operatives Arrested On Duty

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has demanded the immediate release of its operatives who were arrested by the Nigerian Navy while in pursuit of oil thieves in Lekki, Lagos State.

In a statement signed by its management backed with a video and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, the security firm explained that its eight-man patrol team operating in Ondo State had received credible intelligence on Monday that a motorised wooden boat was illegally loading crude oil from an Offshore Oil Well Jacket operated by Cavendish Nigeria Limited, where the MT TURA II was caught stealing crude oil a few months ago.

An advance team, it said, was dispatched to find the wooden boat while a backup team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was assembled to follow through on the lead and with the help of local fishermen, the team was able to determine that the motorised wooden boat was heading in the direction of Lagos and gave hot pursuit.

The statement partly reads: “Upon noticing the approaching Tantita teams, the crew of the motorised wooden boat abandoned the wooden boat for their speed boat.

“One team of Tantita and NSCDC personnel boarded the wooden boat to secure the evidence while another team gave hot pursuit.

“There is video evidence of the Tantita team together with NSCDC personnel. There is also evidence of the Tantita and GSA team giving chase to the crew of the boat.

“The continued detention by the Nigerian Navy of these five brave, selfless Nigerians who risked their lives on the high seas to protect our commonwealth is a disservice to our nation.

“The Nigerian Navy had claimed that the Tantita patrol team was arrested following the realisation that the four individuals are part of a movement of a large wooden boat laden with 11 x 1000L Geepee tanks with product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“So it would be seen that at the time of arrest, the only crime that the Tantita

operatives were alleged to have committed was trying to recover a dismantled outboard engine. Thus, recovering outboard engines is now a crime.”