Tantalizers Secures High-Tech Trawlers In Bold Expansion Into Blue Economy

In a decisive move to solidify its diversification effort into Nigeria’s evolving blue economy, Tantalizers Plc has announced the acquisition of 10 state-of-the-art fishing trawlers from US-based marine giants, Quinn Fisheries and Harvester Fishing.

The landmark deal, disclosed via a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on March 4, 2025, underscores the company’s ambitious foray into the commercial seafood sector, aligning with its diversification drive beyond its well-established quick-service restaurant business.

In reaction to this development, the equity price rose by 19kobo or 9.64 per cent on Wednesday, closing at N2.16, up from N1.97 per share.

The stock has risen from Kobo stock late last year, closing at about N2.25 as at January 2, 2025 before dropping below N2.00.

With the latest corporate statement, disclosing the company’s consolidating fundamentals, further improvement in price appreciation is expected despite prevailing bearish market sentiment.

The statement signed by company secretary Olamide Babawale-Mo, affirmed that the acquisition aligns with Tantalizers’ vision of harnessing Nigeria’s untapped marine resources for commercial gain.

“These 10 fully equipped trawlers, outfitted with cuttingedge technology to enhance deepsea fishing operations, mark a transformative moment in our evolution as a diversified conglomerate,” the company stated.

“This strategic investment positions us at the forefront of Nigeria’s blue economy and strengthens our role in the global seafood value chain.”

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Tantalizers Group Managing Director (GMD), Rob Speijer, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to scale its operations across multiple sectors.

