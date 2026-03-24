Tanko Yakasai’s Son, Salihu, Dumps APC For ADC

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, one of the sons of elderstatesman, Tanko Yakasai, has formally parted ways with his father’s All Progressives Party (APC) and dumped it alongside his thousands of his supporters for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for what he described as ‘the party with a new hope for Nigeria’.

Salihu in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed that his decision followed extensive consultations with political associates, allies, and stakeholders.

The former PRP gubernatorial candidate in 2023, described his latest move as a “new journey,” signaling both a personal and collective shift in political direction ahead of future engagements.

“I have submitted my resignation to the APC and completed my registration with the ADC,” he stated, adding that the decision was not taken lightly but was the outcome of wide-ranging discussions with like-minded individuals committed to political change.

Beyond the announcement of his defection, Yakasai immediately launched a coordinated membership drive, urging supporters and interested Nigerians to register with the ADC through an online platform.