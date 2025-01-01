Tanker Fire Guts Lagos Police Station

Share

A tanker fire has razed a section of Okokomaiko Police Station, Lagos State Police Command. The tanker reportedly caught fire while discharging diesel into the storage tank of a hotel that shares same fence with the police facility.

The incident created a stampede as both the staff of the hotel and policemen attached to the station fled from their offices for fear of being trapped in the fire.

The incident happened early in the morning of yesterday, when the driver was trying to offload diesel into a tank in a hotel close to the police station.

It was learnt that the fire started from the engine of the truck and quickly spread to the storage tank of the vehicle.

Witnesses alleged that the fire spread to the police station before any help could come.

One witness identified simply as Tolupe stated that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle when the fire escalated and fled. “Most of the policemen serving in the division fled the scene,” he added.

A witness at the scene who gave his name as John said if not the quick intervention of firefighters, the fire would have spread into the community and destroyed many properties and cause loss of lives.

Residents and good Samaritans assisted in the quenching of the fire before the arrival of the firefighters, because it took them time before they could access the area due to congestion of the road leading to the scene.

“Thanks to God no life was lost to the fire, it was an unfortunate one. This is not the first time truck driving into the station to offload their product in the hotel, it is a thing of joy that nobody died during the fire.”

