Share

The Federal Government said it has complied with the presidential directive and has transferred victims of Saturday’s tanker explosion in Suleja Niger State, to tertiary hospitals.

President Bola Tinubu had directed that the victims be transferred to tertiary hospitals for enhanced medical treatment.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that 20 of the victims have been transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, while two were admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

“All the patients were accompanied by a nurse and family members to the designated referral centres to ensure seamless care,” the minister added in the statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He stated that the Niger State government has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its prompt and effective response to this unfortunate incident.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to Nigerians,” the minister assured.

Share

Please follow and like us: