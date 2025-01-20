Tanker Explosion Victims Transferred To Abuja Tertiary Hospitals

Share

In response to the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, victims of the recent fuel tanker explosion in Suleja have been transferred to tertiary medical centres for specialized treatment.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim gave this update on Monday while speaking on the tanker explosion.

According to him, 20 patients have been admitted for advanced care at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital while 2 additional patients have been relocated to Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

He added that in a bid to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of care, each patient was accompanied by a nurse and family members.

The Niger State Government extended its gratitude to the Federal Government for its swift intervention in managing the tragic incident.

Also, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has assured Nigerians that the situation is being closely monitored and timely updates will be provided.

