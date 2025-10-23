The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has joined other eminent Nigerians to condole the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago and the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tanker explosion at Essa Village, CH.97+000 along the Lambata-Lapai-Bida road in the state on Wednesday.

The Minister spoke in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement read, “The Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi, CON has received with profound sympathy the report on the tanker explosion at Essa Village, CH.97+000, along Lambata- Lapai – Bida road, C/No.6272 in Niger State, and he heartily conveys his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Mohammed Umar Bago and the good people of Niger State over the unfortunate tanker infernor which occurred on Tuesday, 21st December, 2025.

“In furtherance of the outcome of his meeting with the delegation of the National Assembly members from Niger State, and his discussion with the Governor of Niger State and the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON on the immediate intervention to the affected road, the Honourable Minister of Works has set up emergency committee to immediately move to Niger State, working with the contractor handling the project, CGC Nigeria Limited, to ensure that palliative rehabilitation is carried out on the affected road.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the project was initially NNPC-funded, but in view of the NNPCL’s withdrawal from the funding scheme nationwide, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has directed that all the inherited ongoing projects hitherto funded by NNPC be reviewed and presented to him, and that no such projects should be stopped for the reason of the exit of NNPCL from the funding scheme.

“The Federal Ministry of Works has reviewed all such projects, and the projects will, by next week, be presented to Mr President. The Honourable Minister of Works uses this medium to call on all contractors on the project, especially those who have generated certificates for payment, to go back to the site while they expect payment from November 2025.

“The Honourable Minister reiterates the commitment of the Renewed Hope Administration to building enduring road infrastructure nationwide and ensuring sustainable growth and a prosperous economy through the bequest of massive and solid road infrastructure for our future generation.