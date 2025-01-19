Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound sorrow and condolences to the families of over 80 victims who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fuel tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday.

The explosion, which occurred when many residents attempted to scoop Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker, resulted in a significant loss of life and numerous injuries.

In a statement obtained by Sunday Telegraph, President Tinubu emphasized the incident’s preventable nature, noting that the high risks involved in such activities were tragically ignored.

In response to the disaster, the President has ordered immediate medical care for those injured, ensuring they receive comprehensive treatment.

Furthermore, President Tinubu directed security agencies and road safety authorities to enforce measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In addition to his condolences, the President issued a stern warning to citizens to refrain from approaching accident sites, particularly those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to the inherent dangers of explosions.

To further enhance safety awareness, the National Orientation Agency has been tasked with launching a nationwide educational campaign.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards and severe risks associated with scooping fuel from fallen tankers.

