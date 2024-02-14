Tanker Explosion: Shops Razed Down In Lagos

Stores containing commodities were damaged in a Tuesday late-night fire caused by a gas tanker catching fire on the Agbado Road in the Toyin section of Ifako Ijaiye Local Government section of Lagos State.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed this to New Telegraph on Tuesday, explaining that; the impact of the fire destroyed some establishments, while state fire service personnel were able to control its spread.

She said, “The fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker that accidentally caught fire and accompanied by an explosion, has been confined to the tanker and the adjoining row of shops it spread to as concerted efforts are ongoing to forestall further spread to protect the environment and property including the nearby Kerozone Petroleum Filling Station.”

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Authority, Ibrahim Farinloye responded by revealing that the tanker collided with an electric pole while attempting to enter the premises where it was to offload its contents, resulting in a cable snapping and the explosion.

He went on to say that emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire Services were able to put out the fire without losing any lives.

Farinloye said, “There was a fire incident. It started when a tanker that was about to offload its content in a filling station along the road collided with an electric pole. The impact of the collision led to a cable falling on the container and therefore resulted in a spark.

“Emergency responders were able to contain the spread of the fire to avoid casualties. No lives were lost but some shops were destroyed.”