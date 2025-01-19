Tanker Explosion: Shettima Assures Of FG’s Commitment To Preventing Future Occurrences

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured the families of the Niger State tanker explosion of the Federal Government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences.

Shettima who spoke on Sunday expressed dismay at the devastating tanker explosion that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

He commiserated with the families of the victims, assuring them of the federal government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences.

The Vice President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as the government and people of Niger State.

The Vice President’s message followed President Bola Tinubu’s earlier directive for immediate medical assistance to survivors and the implementation of stricter safety protocols along major highways.

The incident, which occurred when a fuel-laden tanker en route from Kaduna to Gwagwalada overturned at Dikko Junction, has prompted the federal government to announce a comprehensive review of transportation safety measures.

The President has also tasked the National Orientation Agency with launching an immediate nationwide awareness campaign on the dangers of approaching accident scenes involving fuel tankers.

Share

Please follow and like us: