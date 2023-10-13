Tanker Explosion: Residents Of Ijora, Apapa, Others Warn Not To Use Naked Fire

The residents of Moshood Abiola Way through Sifax down to Ijora Underbridge to Apapa have been warned to suspend the use of naked fire at the moment.

The Coordinator, South-West of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye made this known in a statement on Friday and said the residents are urgently being implored to suspend the use of naked fire at the moment.

Farinloye said this is because in the process of evacuating the tankers, PMS products are spilling into the drainages moving towards their communities and to avoid another explosion the residents should not use naked fire for now in the areas.

“At the same, no one is advised to use the streams and tributaries of any rivers for washing or bathing. The Fire Services are presently carrying blanketing to make the product ineffective. Utmost Cautions are highly advised please.”

It was reported that that 11 vehicles were burnt to ashes last night when a petroleum tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol exploded in the Ijora area of Lagos state.

It was also gathered that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident, as drivers and others ran to safety before the explosion.