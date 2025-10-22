Tanker Explosion: Reps Ask NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Victims

…Urge FG To Repair Bida-Lambata Road

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion in Niger state.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise resources and contractors to commence full rehabilitation, expansion, and completion of the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road, especially the sections between Bida and Agaie.

This was consequent upon the passage of a motion of urgent national importance on the need for intervention on the recurrent tanker explosions, fatal accidents, and gridlock along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road in Niger State, sponsored by Hon. Saudi Musa Abdullah

On adopting the motion, the House also mandated the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty operations, ensuring compliance with roadworthiness, loading procedures, and emergency response protocols.

While leading debate on the motion, Hon. Abdullah, who represents Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, noted with deep grief the recent tanker explosion at Essa Village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, which tragically claimed over 30 lives and left more than 40 others injured, destroying vehicles, livestock, and perishable goods worth millions of naira.

He said the tragic incident occurred along the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata–Diko Road, a major federal highway linking Niger State to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, serving as a vital route for the transportation of petroleum products, agricultural commodities, and other goods.

Abdullah noted that the Essa Village disaster is only one among several recurrent tanker explosions and fatal accidents that have occurred along this corridor in recent months, leading to the persistent loss of lives, livelihoods, and public confidence in the safety of the route.

“Aware that the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road has remained in deplorable condition for decades, despite successive administrations awarding multiple contracts for its rehabilitation, none of which have been fully executed or delivered;

“Also aware that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road was at a point under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model designed to leverage corporate tax obligations for critical infrastructure delivery;

“Concerned that despite the potential of the Tax Credit Scheme to fast-track infrastructural development, the Federal Government recently announced the cancellation of the scheme, leaving several ongoing or proposed projects – including the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko Road – in uncertainty and execution limbo.

“Further concerned that the continued neglect of this vital highway has resulted in frequent gridlocks, destruction of goods, loss of productive hours, and severe hardship for commuters and residents, while turning the road into a death trap for motorists, tanker drivers, and traders”, he submitted.

The lawmaker stated that the Bida – Agaie – Lapai – Lambata – Diko corridor is not only crucial to Niger State but also to the nation’s economic network, connecting agricultural production zones to markets and the FCT, thereby demanding immediate federal attention and sustainable interventions.

The motion was adopted without debate.