Tanker Explosion: Provide Relief Materials For Victims, Reps Tell NEMA

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical support for the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion in Niger State.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise resources and contractors to commence full rehabilitation, expansion, and completion of the BidaAgaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road, especially the sections between Bida and Agaie.

This was consequent upon the passage of a motion of urgent national importance on the need for intervention on the recurrent tanker explosions, fatal accidents and gridlock along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-LambataDiko Road in Niger State sponsored by Hon. Saudi Musa Abdullah.

In adopting the motion, the House also mandated the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty operations, ensuring compliance with roadworthiness, loading procedures and emergency response protocols.

While leading debate on the motion, Hon. Abdullah, who represents Bida/ Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State, noted with deep grief the recent tanker explosion at Essa Village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, which tragically claimed over 40 lives and left more than 60 others injured, destroying vehicles, livestock and perishable goods worth millions of naira.