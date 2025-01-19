Tanker Explosion: NUPENG Begs Govt To Repair Bad Roads

Share

…seeks more sensitisation on dangers of scooping fuel from tankers

Following the petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction in Niger State which claimed over 80 lives, the leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have appealed to the Federal Government to repair all bad roads to avoid tragic accidents, especially on the highways.

Commiserating with families, friends and communities affected by the tragic petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government, Niger State, the union also appealed to the government to increase sensitisation on the dangers of scooping fuel from petroleum tankers involved in an accident.

In a statement signed by NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale on Sunday in Abuja, the union noted it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives, the destruction of properties, and the injuries sustained by many in the devastating incident.

The statement partly reads: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this traumatic and challenging time.

“The Union takes this opportunity to urgently appeal to the Federal government to repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitizing the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.

“As a responsible organization, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Police, and State Traffic Management agencies, to train our drivers on road safety.

“The Union is committed to continuously training and retraining our members on best driving and safety practices.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families and the entire Dikko community in Niger State. We commend the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims.

“We urge all relevant authorities to provide the necessary support and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear these irreparable losses.”

