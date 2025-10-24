Tanker Explosion: Niger Gov Donates N1m Each To Victims Families

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, on Thursday announced a donation of ₦1 million to each family of the deceased victims and ₦500,000 to each of the injured survivors of the recent tanker explosion in Essa, Katcha Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Bago made this announcement during a condolence visit to the affected community, where he conducted an on-the-spot assessment and met with local leaders and residents.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Governor prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment in hospitals in Bida and Abuja.

He, however, condemned the act of residents scooping fuel from fallen tankers, describing it as both dangerous and criminal.

While acknowledging that poor road conditions contributed to the tragedy, he urged residents to act responsibly and assist in rescue efforts during such emergencies rather than endanger their lives.

The governor also revealed that business mogul Aliko Dangote had pledged to repair the Mokwa–Lambata Road, with work expected to commence soon.

“We came to commiserate with them over the loss of lives and to also talk to their conscience.

“It is a terrible thing that a truck will fall and people of the community will carry containers to scoop fuel. It is theft and must be addressed as such, and we can’t encourage it,” he warned.