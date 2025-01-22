Tanker Explosion Kills Driver, Injure One In Ibadan

Share

A tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Wednesday exploded in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing its driver and injuring one other person.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka said the explosion occurred after the tanker lost control and collided with two other trucks.

However, New Telegraph gathered the impact of the incident caused the tanker to somersault into a nearby pit, leading to a massive fire.

He said, “The incident happened around Fijabi House, Agbowo, Ojoo/Iwo Road Expressway. The agency received a distress call about the fire incident at exactly 2.45 a.m. through a telephone call.

“The service swiftly deployed personnel to the scene and curtailed the fire from spreading to the nearby residential area.

“On arrival, we met three trucks of 20-metre distance from one another involved in the fire incident.

“The driver was burnt to death while the motor boy was rescued alive and taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for treatment.”

Akinyinka stressed that the tanker was utterly destroyed by the fire while the agency’s personnel rescued the other two trucks.

“The agency’s Director of Operations, Mr Ismail Adeleke with team members, the police, and some other security agencies were at the scene to prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

