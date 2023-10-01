Tanker Explosion Kills 20 People In Warri

Twelve lives as lost in a tanker explosion that occurred at Koko junction along the Warri-Benin Highway, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that this tragic incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, October 1 with a spark from a malfunctioning vehicle.

Following the incident, a pregnant woman, children, and elderly individuals were involved in the dangerous activity of siphoning fuel from a tanker that had overturned.

An eyewitness who spoke on the development mentioned that despite warnings from drivers and security personnel who had arrived at the scene, the victims hastily rushed to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.

The eyewitness added that some victims also ran into the forest while some dead bodies were removed.

The eyewitness also reported that some of the bodies were so severely burned that they could not be recognized, and the explosion resulted in the destruction of several vehicles, including the tanker itself, at the site of the incident.

“We tried to prevent them, but the youths threatened to beat us up, telling us it’s their community. They came in their numbers carrying all sorts of containers, and when the explosion happened around 12:15 a.m. this morning, we all fled.

“You can see dead bodies on the ground, some of them ran into the forest as I speak some dead bodies have been removed, I counted over 20 bodies”