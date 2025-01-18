Tanker Explosion: Govs Call For Enforcement Of Safety Measures

Share

Following the tragic tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Niger State, where over 50 lives were lost and several others injured, the Nigeria governors have called for stricter enforcement of safety measures regarding handling of combustible materials.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement on Saturday said the incident was reminder of the urgent need to enhance the nation’s regulatory frameworks to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a

shadow of grief across the entire nation,” AbdulRazaq said and extended the governors condolences to the government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families who have suffered unimaginable loss in this tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery.

“We also commend the swift response of emergency services, first responders, and security agencies in managing the aftermath of this disaster.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and prioritize safety at all times,” the governor prayed.

