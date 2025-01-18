Share

Following the tragic petrol tanker explosion that claimed several lives and injured numerous others in Dikko Junction, Niger State on Saturday, Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago has expressed sadness over the devastating incident.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a petrol tanker fell at Dikko junction around the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Saturday morning and exploded after some residents of the area went to scoop its content.

Reacting to the massive death from the incident, Governor Bago in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the explosion as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate.

The Governor sympathised with the families of the victims of the explosion and prayed that Allah would repose the souls of the departed and heal the injured.

However, the Governor cautioned the people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

He directed all the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs to do what was necessary while urging the Security Agents to ensure security in the area.

It was further gathered scores had been burnt to death, while several others sustained various degrees of bur following the explosion.

