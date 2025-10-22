Tanker Explosion: Gov Bago Condoles With Niger Community

Following a tanker explosion that claimed many lives and left several others injured in Essa, Katcha Local Government Area, Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago has extended his deepest condolences to the community.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a tanker exploded and killed many people, with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries while scooping its contents.

In a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the incident as worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.

Governor Bago prayed that God would repose the souls of those who died in the explosion and grant a quick recovery to the injured.

He said it is disheartening how people have continued to approach a fallen tanker to scoop its contents despite several sensitisations on the dangers of such action.

The governor enjoined the people to value their lives no matter the situation.

He commended the management and staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its prompt intervention, assuring that the state government, through relevant MDA,s will provide the needed support.