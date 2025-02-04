Tanker Explosion: First Lady Donates N100m To Victims

Share

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday donated the sum of N100 million to victims of the Dikko Tanker explosion in Niger State.

The first lady made this donation while commiserating with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the people of Niger State over the tragedy that claimed about a hundred lives in January this year.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu explained that the recent tanker explosion at Dikko junction that claimed over one hundred lives prompted her visit to the state.

She stressed that the governor has done alot to rehabilitate the families, hence 70 families through the Governor’s wife, will have one million naira to help them settle and for other extra expenses like food items.

In his response, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago expressed appreciation to the wife of the President for coming to share in the pains and to commiserate with Nigerlites over the losses in recent times, which include, the tanker explosion in Dikko, the dynamite explosion in Mashegu and the collapsed mines in Shiroro Local government amongst others.

