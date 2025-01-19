Tanker Explosion: FG Commiserates With Niger Govt

Share

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has commiserated with the Government and good people of Niger State over the tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday at Dikko junction, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The Minister in a press statement signed by Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, Director of Information and Public Relations described the tragic incident which claimed dozens of lives and many others injured as pathetic and unfortunate.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured while commending the State Governor, Umaru Bago, for visiting the site of the incident and the prompt action taken by relevant agencies such as the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corp, the Nigeria Police, among others in evacuating victims at the scene.

“I am deeply saddened by the frequent occurrence of tanker explosions in the country which leads to loss of lives, injuries and damage to properties. I share in the pains of the community who lost their beloved ones in the devastating incident.

“May Almighty God comfort the families of the victims and heal the injured” he prayed.

He cautions motorists against reckless driving and encourages adherence to road safety measures and regular maintenance of vehicles.

