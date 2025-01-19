Tanker Explosion: CAN, NIPR Commiserate With Gov Bago, Victims’ Families

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter on Sunday commiserated with the Farmer Governor, Rt. Hon. Umaru Bago and Nigerlites over the tanker explosion that claimed several lives in Dikko junction, around the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna assured the Governor that the entire Christendom is in solidarity with him in the difficult times.

He said, “We are deeply saddened by the devastating incident, we stand in solidarity with the state government in this difficult time.

“To us, the explosion is worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate; we specifically sympathise with the Governor and the families of the victims of the explosion.”

He further prayed to the Almighty God to grant the dead eternal rest and heal the injured.

Bishop Yohanna also commended the government’s efforts in responding to the emergency and providing support to the affected families and those still hospitalised.

Similarly, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Niger State Chapter, extended their heartfelt condolences to the Niger State Government, families of the victims, and the people of Niger State saying, “The tragic incident has shaken our institute”.

The NIPR in a statement signed by the Niger state secretary, Aliyu Jibo Garba also urged the public to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with the authorities in their investigations.

