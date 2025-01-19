Tanker Explosion: Avoid Accidents Scenes, Remi Tinubu Cautions Nigerians

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinuju has cautioned the people to be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially those involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances due to the high risks involved.

Mrs Tinubu in a message issued on Tuesday said: “I received with sadness the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries.

“I condole with the Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago, the families and loved ones of the departed souls, the injured and the entire people of Niger State.

“I urge everyone to please be more cautious and avoid scenes of accidents especially involving vehicles conveying inflammable substances, due to the high risks involved.

“My prayers are that Almighty God grant the Governor, families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss. I also pray God grants the injured, speedy recovery.”

