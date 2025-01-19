Tanker Explosion: APC Commiserates With Niger Govt, Victims’ Families

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has joined Nigerians to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the tanker explosion in the state on Saturday.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that over 60 persons lost their lives in the explosion, while many others sustained injuries of different degrees.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, Edwin Olofu in Abuja on Sunday, Ganduje described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has caused immense pain to families and communities across Niger State.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering caused by this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State in this moment of grief,” Ganduje said.

The APC National Chairman commended the swift response of emergency services and called for all necessary support to be extended to the victims and their families.

Ganduje equally urged relevant authorities to take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future.

He further assured the government and people of Niger State of the APC’s support during this trying time, while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The National Chairman reiterated his commitment to advocating for improved safety measures in transportation to safeguard lives and property across the country.

