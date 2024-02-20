Tanker Drivers’ Strike: Panic buying in Lagos, others

Many motorists and other users of fuel besieged fuel stations in Lagos and some other states to fill up their automobile tanks and even stockpile for the anticipated scarcity of the product as a consequence of the strike embarked upon by petroleum truck drivers. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday and information from across the country indicated that many fuel users thronged stations in their respective areas of residence for business operations. Sources said there was fuel scarcity already in some areas in the country. It was also discovered that more of the product was discharged in the filling stations owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) ostensibly to mitigate the expected shortfalls from the filling stations owned by private marketers. National President, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Lawal Othman, had in a letter, dated February 15, 2024 to the General Secretary, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), disclosed of the challenges members of his association were encountering as a result of high operational cost among other concerns. Meanwhile, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) in a statement yesterday noted with concern the strike initiated by NARTO and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) which started on February 19, 2024.

MEMAN claimed that there was no conflict between its members and the transport unions. It stated that individual marketers are in discussions with their transporters for fair rates, adhering to the Petroleum Industry Act and FCCPC Act, which prohibits jointly setting rates. According to it, pump price deregulation promotes healthy competition, encouraging cost-reduction measures for better customer value. It’s a gradual process that requires time for full price recovery and market competition. “All stakeholders, including operators and ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), must collaborate to optimise the supply chain for affordability amid the challenging environment. MEMAN and its members recognise the industry’s complexities and commit to sustainable solutions in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy GillisHarry, has called for a solution to the impasse. He, however, justified the actions of the striking truck drivers and NARTO for its directive to its petroleum product truck drivers to go on strike due to the economic realities in Nigeria. He spoke on Channels Television’s Business Morning show, a segment on the television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. He added that he has tried to establish communication with the tanker drivers. He stated that beyond major energy marketers, regulatory agencies and marketers should be concerned about the whole situation.

He also decried extraordinary levies allegedly levelled on marketers and paid to the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), adding that such should also be addressed. He also urged the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Oil and Gas and the Presidency to have a robust discussion over the development. Gillis-Harry said: “The reality is that diesel prices are high but much more than diesel prices is the cost of maintaining trucks is getting out of the roof. “NARTO has a justifiable reason to have served the notice but what we do not want to have more difficulties already to the burdens on Nigerians. “I’m hoping that something positive will come out of that discussion and at least there will be some reprieve to get back to work and will call back that notice. “The reality is that diesel prices are high but much more than diesel prices is the cost of maintaining trucks is getting out of the roof.”