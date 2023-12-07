Tanker Drivers Accuses NUPENG Of ‘Coercing’ Members To support Faction

The union of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), an arm of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has accused NUPENG’s leadership of “coercing and intimidating” its members into pledging loyalty to an “Illegitimate faction”.

Speaking in a press statement signed by Lucky Osesua, PTD factional Chairman, and Humble Power, National Secretary on Wednesday, the union raised concerns over the “fresh anti-labour activity” being carried out by NUPENG leadership.

The group said Williams Akporeha, NUPENG President, and Afolabi Olawale, General Secretary, are using “coercive force, intimidation, harassment, victimisation and emotional attack” to pressure members into signing an undertaking titled “LOYALTY CLEARANCE” in support of an illegitimate leadership faction under Augustine Egbon.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a fresh anti-labour activity being carried out by NUPENG leadership to further subject our members into slavery and servitude against their wishes.

“This oppressive style of leadership is alien to our union and we urge the government and the public to take note of this flagrant abuse of power.

“A union which had time without number accused management of different oil and gas companies in the country of stopping their members from being unionized is the same union that is foisting on its members a demand to build support and loyalty for a leadership that was illegally constituted and forcing members to comply or face forceful exit from the union.

“The psycho­logical and emotional trau­ma currently being experienced by our members is totally unbearable for them, and this is unfortunately making them feel less human and completely depressed and unhappy.

“We wish to emphasise here, that this lack of respect and sensitivity to Nigeria’s extant labour laws, international con­ventions and global best prac­tices is gradually becoming the stock in trade for NUPENG as there are still several other lingering infractions and issues against hapless tanker drivers yet to be addressed by the leadership of NUPENG, even after courts and elders of our unions had severally intervened in these matters.

“We therefore use this medium to demand that the intimidation, harassment, humiliation, physical and emotional attacks on our members must stop, and the signing of the form described as “LOYALTY CLEARANCE” must also stop forthwith.”

The Osesua-led PTD leadership called for the aid of the presidency, ministry of labour and employment, elders of the union, police, NLC, NSCDC, ICPC, EFCC, national assembly and other key stakeholders to intervene and prevent further harm to the union and its membership.