Tanker Crushes Motorcyclist, Passenger To Death In Lagos

A commercial motorcycle rider and a passenger have been crushed to death by a tanker at Pokia Junction, along Epe Ijebu-Ode, Lagos Road.

The commercial motorcyclist, who was conveying a male passenger was riding on a prohibited route, in contravention of existing traffic laws of the state, he was struck by the empty PMS tanker who was on a high speed.

The Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo in a statement yesterday said the violent impact resulted in the death of both the rider and the passenger instantly.

Adebayo said the tanker driver was immediately taken into custody, while the affected area was decisively cordoned off to avert secondary mishaps and guarantee public safety, while relevant security Agencies including the FRSC, Police were duly notified of the incident in strict adherence to established emergency response protocols.

Thereafter, the remains of the deceased motorcyclist and his passenger together with the apprehended tanker driver were formally transferred to officers of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Noforija Police Division for thorough investigation and appropriate legal action.