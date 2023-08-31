Tanker Crushes 16-Year-Old Girl To Death In Niger

Priscilla Galadima, a teenage girl on Wednesday reportedly died after being run over by a tanker trailer in Minna, the capital of Niger State.

The 16-year-old girl was a resident of the Barkin-Sale neighbourhood of Minna, according to DSP Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman for the State Police Command who confirmed the incident to newsmen.

DSP Abiodun explained that the deceased was trying to cross the road by the Shiroro roundabout when she got hit by the vehicle.

At about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a Mercedes Benz vehicle with Reg. No. SUL 140 AJ, driven by one Daniel Joshua, aged 35 years of Morris Minna, was coming from Mandela road heading to Shiroro roundabout.

“But somewhere along the way, he drove recklessly and scratched a Toyota Yaris vehicle with Reg.No. RJA 375 AA driven by one Abubakar Yahaya of Okada Road.

“The Mercedes vehicle reportedly refused to stop while the Toyota vehicle pursued the Benz for it to stop. The Benz in the process, hit a pedestrian, Priscilla Galadima, aged 16 years of Barkin-Sale, who was trying to cross the road by Shiroro roundabout,” the police mouthpiece narrated.

Abiodun said the lady was hit to the opposite lane, adding, “Unfortunately, an oncoming tanker trailer with Reg.No JMT 576 YR driven by one Ibrahim Lawal of Jembutu Yola, ran over the deceased.”

He said that the deceased was taken to General Hospital Minna, where she was confirmed dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the drivers of the involved vehicles have been detained and transferred to the Tudum Wada police division for additional investigation, while the deceased person was left at the mortuary of the Minna General Hospital in Minna.