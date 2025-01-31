Tanker Crashes: PTD-NUPENG Collaborates With FRSC To Check Menace

Share

The the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) is intensifying its partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to combat the rising number of tanker crashes on Nigerian roads.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the National Chairman, PTD-NUPENG, Comrade Augustine Egbon, in Abuja.

Mohammed expressed worry over the incessant crashes involving petroleum tankers that claimed many lives and destroyed property worth billions of naira.

He said that the FRSC was aware that most crashes that happened involved independent tanker owners and drivers who were not affiliated to any association or union.

He stressed the need for the PTDNUPENG and FRSC to revive the ‘Safe Load Scheme’ which he said empowered the Corps on Pre-Loading and Post-Loading Inspection.

According to him, the FRSC, because of the incessant fuel tanker crashes consuming so many lives, decided to reach out to its critical stakeholders, and this time around, was with the PTD-NUPENG.

“We already have a scheme, which is the “safety load scheme”, where we do pre-load and post-load inspection of tankers when they take fuel from the depot and the tank farms to various destinations across the country.

