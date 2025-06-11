Tanker Breakdown At First Gate Causes Disruption On LASU-Isheri Road-LASMA

Share

A broken-down tanker has caused a temporary obstruction at First Gate, inward Iyana Iba, along the ever-busy LASU-Isheri Road, prompting immediate response from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has been reported to have only a moderate impact on traffic flow in the area.

In an official update posted on its social media platform X, LASTMA confirmed that the tanker suffered a mechanical failure near the First Gate junction. Despite the size of the vehicle and its location, traffic has remained largely manageable, with motorists maneuvering around the obstacle without significant delay.

LASTMA’s recovery units are currently on site, coordinating efforts to safely evacuate the vehicle and restore full traffic movement. The agency assured road users that it is taking all necessary steps to minimize disruption and maintain safety in the vicinity.

“While the incident presents a minor challenge, there is no cause for alarm. Our officers are on ground managing the situation, and recovery operations are underway,” the agency stated.

Commuters approaching the area are advised to exercise caution and follow directions from traffic officials. Although details regarding the precise cause of the breakdown and the expected timeline for full clearance have not yet been disclosed, LASTMA noted that recovery efforts are progressing smoothly.

