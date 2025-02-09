Tanker Accidents: Multiple agonies as Nigerians dare death

Share

With thousands said to be sent to early graves, the spate of fuel tanker explosions in recent times has sparked worries across Nigeria. LADESOPE LADELOKUN, in this report, dwells on the triggers and how to salvage the situation

Watching his brother burn was a traumatising experience for Mohammed Chidawa.

At first, he had attempted to save him but he eventually succumbed to the reality of his helpless situation when a part of his hand caught fire in a bid to rescue his wailing brother, who was one of the victims of the explosion that followed a tanker accident at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

With grief plastered on his face, he told newsmen : “I saw my brother running and shouting, with his body on fire. I was trying to save him but I couldn’t. We fell down together. My phone and my other stuff fell. I left him there with my motorcycle when my hand caught fire.”

Although, it could not be confirmed if Chidawa’s brother was among Nigerians, who scooped fuel from the said fallen tanker, for some speakers of the Yoruba language, “a freshly hatched chick being saved from death insists it must be allowed to eat from the dunghill”. That is one proverb that would probably find a place in the narration of recurring oil tanker accidents and Nigerians, who resist interventions of security agents to scoop oil from fallen tankers.

In the wake of the explosion at Dikko Junction on January 18, that reportedly left about 100 people dead, stories are told of how a crowd rushed to the spot and hit the self-destruct button by hurling stones at fire fighters, policemen and local vigilantes for attempting to save them.

Meanwhile, beyond people that get roasted after scooping fuel, there are innocent Nigerians, who are also victims. Identified simply as Nnaji( a man from Ebonyi State),he had travelled to bury his father but was sentenced to an early grave. He was reportedly travelling in a Sienna bus with his wife, six children, and three others, who were all returning home for his father’s burial, when the Enugu fuel tanker explosion consumed them recently, according to AIT.

Harvest of deaths

But the explosion in Niger State wasn’t the first. It happened three months after another explosion in Jigawa State. According to the Jigawa State Tanker Explosion Investigation Panel, 209 lives were lost, while 99 others sustained injuries in the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred on October 14 in Majiya town in the state.

About a week after a petrol tanker explosion claimed about 100 lives along Dikko-Maje road, Suleja Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, North-Central Nigeria on January 18, another tanker explosion reportedly claimed at least 18 lives in Enugu State on January 25.

In 2024 alone, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that 411 persons lost their lives as a result of scooping fuel from fallen tankers nationwide.

Shehu Mohammed, the FRSC corps marshal, at the conclusion of the “Operation Zero Tolerance” special patrol campaign in Abuja, said : ” It is pertinent to emphasise at this juncture that, out of the total fatalities that occurred in 2024, 411 deaths, representing 7.6 per cent of the total deaths, were not primarily caused by the crashes but a secondary factor, which is the very monster we are fighting today: scooping of fuel from fallen tankers.”

Also, a national newspaper( not Sunday Telegraph) in a recent report said fuel tanker crashes and fires claimed 3,445 lives over the past 15 years.

Alaba Ogunrinde, a tanker driver, told Sunday Telegraph how potholes caused a fuel-filled tanker he drove to spill its content after falling at Iyana Ilogbo bus stop, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ota, Ogun State.

“Our tanker fell at Iyana Ilogbo bus stop in Ogun State. If you know Sango, you will know Iyana Ilogbo. The road was very bad and Julius Berger was working on it at the time. The tanker fell because of the horrible state of the road. The potholes were many.Although I jumped out of the truck, I sustained injuries. My leg was badly hurt. I also lost my phone. There was someone beside me who was not injured at all. The NNPC station in the area was called. They called firefighters.The presence of a notable man in that community really helped. The man, I later understood, was a friend to our MD. His presence dissuaded the area boys and others from scooping fuel. The firefighters were also able to do their job. Many things would have been destroyed if an explosion had happened but people were not able to scoop fuel. At the end of the day, we still went away with five thousand litres,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Tinubu’s charge

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Tinubu ordered the National Orientation Agency(NOA) to begin a nationwide campaign on the dangers of fuel tanker explosions.

“President Tinubu strongly advises all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

“Additionally, the President has mandated the National Orientation Agency(NOA) to initiate a nationwide educational campaign,” the statement read in part.

Tinubu subsequently called “for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators” when another explosion happened in Enugu after a tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames in an attempt to navigate the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

We’ve produced jingles in 70 Nigerian languages, collaborated with 220 radio stations – NOA

Speaking in an interview monitored on Channels TV, the Director General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said although a nationwide awareness campaign had started, it would require more than that to stop Nigerians from approaching a fallen oil tanker.

“We went to a community called Lambata that happens to be the capital of Gurara Local Government where the last explosion killed over 90 people in Dikko. It was to kick off the nationwide awareness campaign but we understand clearly that the situation is beyond telling people about the danger. Yes, in communication, you want to apply the fear factor when you get to this kind of stage. But when something is attitudinal, it is difficult for the fear factor to work. It is like telling people that smokers will die young. It has not stopped people from smoking. People already already know that it is dangerous to approach a flammable material such as petrol. Yet, it is still happening. Don’t forget that Jigawa happened recently. Was there a person who didn’t know about it? Yet, it happened in Dikko. These have informed our decision to be more holistic in our approach to addressing this once and for all. It is also a system of lack of values.”

Isa-Onilu decried the action of youths, who reportedly stoned security agents and prevented them averting the disaster in Niger State.

“The tanker fell and the petrol spilled on the road. The security agencies were alerted and they arrived in time. But the youths were stoning the security agents – the police, the civil defence, the vigilantes. They were being stoned. They were prevented from doing what they needed to do to save lives. Ten minutes later, the explosion occurred, and we are where we are… but awareness is ongoing. We have as of yesterday produced jingles in over 70 Nigerian languages. We are working with 220 radio stations across the country. The jingles in over 70 languages are going to be played to the people for the people to know the danger in it, essentially also to call communities to action to let them understand they have a responsibility. Many of these people, if you examine them, they really don’t need that fuel. There was no basis for such a level of desperation to take such deadly risk.”

Poverty, poor education as catalysts

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a public affairs analyst and General Manager of Jordan Radio, Charles Ideho, noted that while poverty could be a reason for people to ignore the dangers attached to scooping fuel from a fallen tanker, lack of education poses a greater danger.

“Those without education will scoop fuel and feel God has blessed them. I think if there is a measure of education in them, they will know the health hazards.”

Ideho further charged regulatory agencies to rise to their responsibilities, bemoaning what he called the carelessness of ill-trained drivers.

“The one that happened in Niger State, where the Niger State Emergency spoke about it, they suspected it was overspeeding and the driver’s carelessness. So, you also look at the error from the driver. You know some of these people, who are driving are ill-trained. You find somebody today, he is an apprentice. Before you know it, he is driving an articulated vehicle. He may not even have the requisite experience to drive an articulated vehicle.

“Right now, if you go to the airport, you will see that aircraft undergo checks to ascertain their safety but these trailers and the trucks, who is checking them? Have you seen trucks coming to Apapa, and they are not well- latched? They just carry containers and they are dangling? How are they maintained? These are areas we can look at as probable causes of these frequent accidents from trucks. Poverty is a factor but education will tell you not to scoop fuel.”

On how fuel is transported in some developed countries, he said: “In some developed countries, they freight these things using the train. For instance, petrol that is going to Agege, Alimosho, they can freight.”

No succour in sight

Baring his mind on the spate of tanker explosions and why a solution may still be far away, a sociologist, Dr John Etim, told Sunday Telegraph that a great number of Nigerians currently fight psychological wars, noting that succour remains elusive.

“Psychologically, as a people, we are beaten. We are knocked down and we are at the threshold of death itself, not between life and death. That’s the practical reality on ground. There are wars people are fighting psychologically. The husband, who is not able to meet up with what the family needs, the wife feels unsatisfied because she feels the husband is not doing enough. The children, who don’t know why they will not eat three meals, or exchange diets. We are all fighting this war and there is no succour in sight. We are all at the warfront .

“And when you are at the warfront , if your mates have died and you are left alone and you have one or two bullets, the least you can do is to ensure that the bullet takes one soul before yours is taken. This is where we are as a society and we can only do what we can to survive.We will think about the consequences when we make it through. And if we don’t, so be it.”

On why the menace keeps recurring, he said : “It’s a combination of everything. Extreme poverty causes you to be mentally deranged. We are all greedy. We are all poor. Even the rich are poor because in their riches, they don’t consider those who don’t have. When you have and you help others, then you are a rich man. Once it becomes “get what you can and can what you get”, there are too many questions begging for answers, and it starts from the top.

“We are at a point where we will say that lions are eating grass. There is this cliche that says that ;no matter how bad, lions will not eat grass.’ But it is happening. It happened in Jos. This is the case in our beloved country. But there is still hope in God. The hope in better governance. The hope that we will consider one another in the things we do day by day in the common administration of the commonwealth of this nation that we as a people will begin to think about our brothers. It is a question of survival and whatever anybody must do, they must do to survive. However, the inherent danger must be espoused. We must tell our people that there is hope. ”

Bad roads, proliferation of substandard spare parts our major problems – Tanker Owners

The President of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Yusuf Othman, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph , bemoaned the deaths occasioned by fuel tanker explosions, blaming it majorly on bad roads.

“Let me remind you that tanker owners are human beings like any other human being. They are Nigerians like us and they are investors. So, every accident that leads to loss of human life is a very unfortunate development and we are not happy. We are sad. Usually, accidents involving highly explosive products are of high magnitude. It is a worrisome development. Let me also inform you that these trucks are driven by human beings, who also cherish their lives. They have families. They have loved ones. They are also not happy and naturally, they will not be. Let me also inform you that these vehicles are very expensive. They are purchased by transporters, running into hundreds of millions. A truck now, a brand new one, is more than N100 million,”Tokunbo” is more than N60 million. Usually, when these incidents happen, we don’t normally go after the assets that are lost or the money. We are much more concerned about human lives. Let me also inform you that it also affects the community because of environmental degradation as a result of the spillage of fuel. What I’m trying to say is that right-thinking human beings would not be happy when these things happen. I believe transporters and drivers are right-thinking people. Coming back to the frequency, I challenge all of you, newspapers and journalists to enter a vehicle and follow me from Kaduna to Bida. Look at the situation of the roads. Or, from Lagos, let’s go to Oyo and Ogbomoso. Look at the condition of the road. I’m not trying to blame the roads. The condition of the roads is not good for our business but we have to do it. As of today, fuel is distributed 100 per cent by trucks, and the roads are not in good condition. If you travel from Oyo to Ogbomoso, you will spend three days in a queue with bad roads.”

He lamented the proliferation of low quality spare parts and tyres in markets, stating that transporters are often compelled to buy them owing to a lack of alternatives.

“We go and look for spare parts, and the spare parts are not good enough. That’s one of the problems. We don’t have good spare parts. The tyres they give us, we buy. They are not of high quality, and we have to buy them. We have a gamut of problems. Also, from the transporters point of view, we need to improve on the safety of operations. Generally, from what I know, most of the transporters install safety gadgets and they train the drivers. I am a transporter. All my trucks go through inspection twice a year. And when the trucks are going for loading, they are being checked by road safety agents. It has to be certified before it is loaded. ”

He added: “What I am saying is that our people are trying in view of the harsh condition of the environment. Like the accidents that happened in Dikko, all accidents have one common reason. Look at the one that happened in Dikko, there was road construction ongoing. There was diversion. The driver was swerving, trying to ensure that he passed the road. Unfortunately, it happened. The one that happened in Port Harcourt, Eleme, the road was under repairs. All the drivers were struggling to pass. The one at Jigawa, there were bumps. They climbed the bump; the truck fell. These are our problems. Our problem is bad roads. The general public is not helping us because when a vehicle falls, people force the truck open and scoop the content. I want to believe we are not helping ourselves by approaching a fuel tanker that has an accident. It is a dangerous development and it is something we should try and keep away from because of the collateral damage resulting from the same. ”

Struggle for survival impairs judgement, emotional regulation – Psychiatrist

Commenting, a psychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Yusuf, said while poverty can cause mental health issues, the struggle for survival can impair judgment.

“Living in poverty can cause long-term stress that can contribute to a range of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. In Nigeria, where economic hardship is widespread, the constant struggle for survival can significantly impair judgment and emotional regulation. However, it is important to distinguish between clinical mental illness and the psychological impact of extreme poverty, “she told Sunday Telegraph.

Yusuf continued: “While some might label the actions of fuel scoopers as stemming from “mental illness,” from a psychological standpoint, it is more accurate to see these behaviours as adaptive responses to severe socio-economic circumstances rather than manifestations of an underlying psychiatric disorder. Choosing dangerous jobs like fuel scooping is usually more about survival in a tough situation rather than being “crazy.” It’s a desperate choice when there are no good options.”

On what would make sane human beings disregard the threat of death to embrace actions that could terminate their lives, she explained: “When people are struggling to feed their families or pay for essentials, the promise of quick cash—even from a dangerous job—can seem like the best option. The immediate need for money overshadows the potential risk of death. The decision to scoop fuel, despite known dangers, may be seen as the only available option to generate income even if it means risking life and limb.”

Explaining why firefighters were stoned from the lens of a psychiatrist, she said:

“The act of stoning firefighters, though seemingly irrational, can be understood in terms of group dynamics and collective identity. In some cases, these actions may represent an expression of anger or distrust toward authorities, who are seen as representatives of a system that has failed the community. Psychological theories of social identity suggest that when individuals feel ignored or excluded, they may engage in behaviours that promote group unity even if those actions are self-destructive by resisting external control or intervention which in this case are the firefighters.”

What to do

On how to stem the tide of fuel tanker explosions, NARTO President, Yusuf Othman, said: ” When we have a case like this, we look for short term, medium term and long term solutions. The short term solution is to improve on the condition of roads. Medium term is to find a way that the pipelines would work. Long term is to ensure that all the depots are filled up from the refinery in Kaduna. This will help in reducing the distance and the overcrowding of Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt. For now, because all these things are not on ground, there has to be fuel in Sokoto and every other state. And this fuel must go by trucks.Where will they go if not Lagos?”

For her part, psychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Yusuf, called on the government to create better economic opportunities.

“From a psychological viewpoint, the behaviour of scooping fuel and even attacking firefighters isn’t about people being “mentally ill.” Instead, it’s a reaction to extreme poverty, constant stress, and a sense of having no better choices. When everyday life is so hard, and when dangerous events become a regular part of life, even actions that seem very risky can make sense as desperate attempts to survive. Addressing this issue means not only offering mental health support but also creating better economic opportunities and safer alternatives for these communities,” she said.

