Tanke Flyover’s Service Lanes Now Open For Use – Kwara govt

Kwara State Government has opened the second service lane of the Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Tanke to ease the traffic along the axis.

The government had earlier opened one of the service lanes, but the second one was opened on Wednesday afternoon along with the tributary roads emptying into it as construction work ramps up on the imposing bridge.

State Commissioner for Works Hon Abdulqowiyu Olododo stated this in Ilorin during a facility tour of the bridge and other road projects in some parts of the metropolis, adding that the flyover is 99% ready and will be opened very soon.

He said officials of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) recently certified that the flyover is safe for public use.

“A few weeks back when I was here, I said the project would be delivered by the first quarter of 2024. With what we have seen here, we can say that it is 99 percent completed because what is left are just road marking, painting of the walkways and Kerbs, which do not disturb the free flow of traffic,” he said.

“Two weeks back, we were here with the team of COREN (Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria) to ascertain the work we have done. Prior to their visit to the bridge, we held several meetings where they also verified the result of what we had done on the bridge, and they certified all the results.

“So, at the end of their visit to the bridge, they also certified that it was good to go. And more so, with the final work that we did on this bridge, we have seen a number of heavy-duty trucks that have been plying it. That goes to show you that the bridge is suitable for public use.”

At the Adeta/Oloje road project which is ongoing, Olododo said the work has reached about 55 per cent, promising that the Ministry will ensure that the road is delivered by the end of March.

Fadi Khalil, the site engineer at the Tunde Idiagbon Flyover, said he and his team have been working on-site to add beauty to the place, saying their intervention has nothing to do with structural work which he said is perfect.

Chief Resident Engineer at the Ministry of Works, Engr Sheu Ahmad Diku, who is supervising the Adeta/Oloje road project, said they are currently laying the stone base; and curbs; and working on drainages.