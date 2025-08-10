Tango On The Tarmac: An Abysmal Failure Of Security

More than the shenanigans of Fuji Musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal K1, and the somewhat hasty and speedy taxing for takeoff by the pilot of the Value Jet plane, the biggest blame for the near tragedy at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 lies with and should go to the security apparatus of the airport and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN. To be sure, what happened was an abysmal failure of security. And a dereliction of responsibility by the managers of Nigeria’s second most important aviation hub.

Those responsible for security and key officials of the airline and the two regulatory agencies, perhaps beholden to the musician and awe struck by his fame, and may be connected to levers of power, failed to do their job. They succeeded in telling the whole world that security of such an important place could be breached at will by the high and well-connected people without any immediate consequence or even attempt to checkmate them.

They allowed K1 to ride roughshod over them like the lord of the Tarmac, untamed by security and aviation officials; until the advancing aircraft put a stop to his ill-advised power show and shenanigan. And he was forced to scamper for safety not by the security personnel and officials but by the machine.

The musician was tacitly allowed to violate the sanctity of the Airport and roam endlessly and dangerously in restricted areas with a very feeble attempt to checkmate him. No, they didn’t check him. They were actually pleading with and begging him. There was no gun drawn and no attempt to physically bundle him away from where he shouldn’t have been in the first place. A less known individual not connected with the power loop would have been visited with some immediate consequences including physical restraint, and possibly handcuffs.

Proactive Security acting on firm instructions of officials or under official cover, would have taken K1 out of the Tarmac forcefully; and save him from himself and the country from international embarrassment and possibly sanctions.

Now the country may be flagged by international aviation organizations for lax security at its second most important international gateway. The world including the international aviation regulators watched the SORDID scenes from our country’s capital. There will be consequences someday when it’s time for certification of Airports.

Certainly, we have abundant reasons to vilify the singer for his indiscretion and utter recklessness that almost cost him his life. The singer’s Act on the Tarmac was one of Ultimate impunity that could have resulted in monumental aviation disaster and tragedy. He not only endangered his own life but also that of others- officials on the Tarmac with him and passengers and crew of the Value Jet flight, and possibly others.

The claptrap of an Apologia K1 pushed out has further fueled public angst against his action. Rather than exculpating him, the statement from his media manager to the public domain simply validates the caught-in the- Act video footage of the incident which has gone viral, and is a manifestation of the Carry-over of the anger and indiscretion displayed on the Tarmac and brings out in bold relief the vileness of his temper, the impunity of his action and the utter recklessness of it all.

K1 was lucky. It could have been a gory end for him. He almost paid for his supercilious carriage and indiscretion with his life. All situations cannot and should not be turned to a band leader and band boy’s episode by him. When the pilot revved the engine of the plane and in full throttle the plane began its pre-departure taxing for the runway, K1 was in its direct path. He ducked the plane wings just before the moment of Impact. It was a near Tragedy; he was seconded away from being crushed or decapitated by the wings of an aircraft in full throttle

He has repeatedly done damage to his name and brand. That of August 5, is almost irreparable

But then, the pilot too should be visited with some strictures; that act of putting the aircraft on full throttle while taxing for the runway could have resulted in multiple tragedies. An aircraft is not a car and if there are issues relating to its engine fidelity or passenger/crew altercation, safety procedures are immediately activated. If it happens on ground, operation is discontinued until the matter is firmly resolved. If it happens in the Air, pilots usually ask for permission to land at the next available airport.

The pilot, we must admit, put the lives of those on the Tarmac and crew and passengers at Great risk. The wings of the plane could have decapitated or mangled the singer. The plane could have lost its bearing resulting in a crash because of disorientation of the crew. The pilot’s action could be equated to a serious professional error of judgement. Indeed, something could have gone horribly wrong.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, after suspending the pilot for breeching takeoff safety protocol, has now formally accused Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, K1 of disrupting flight operation during Boarding of the Value jet Flight at Abuja Airport. According to statement by FAAN K1 during Boarding was disallowed from taking with him a liquid substance in line with aviation regulations. FAAN alleged that K1 in a fit of anger harassed officials of the airline and spilled the content on the officials and the content of the flask turned out to be alcohol. When the aircraft was ready for departure after being refused entry, the Musician moved to the front of the aircraft to prevent departure. FAAN did not do enough to manage the situation. Matters were allowed to escalate and the Fall out is now what is being managed.

The NCAA has also suspended the pilot for what it described as an act of recklessness and breaching take off protocol. It also slammed a six month ban on the musician. Rightly so.

The NCAA said it would get to the root of the unsavory event. According to NCAA, “Everybody involved in this will be brought to book. we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice. Aviation rules are global and made for the safety of all, no individual would be exempt from accountability.”

And to show its resolve, the NCAA has also officially petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

All sides to the near Tragedy at the Abuja Airport must be probed, investigated and visited with sanctions irrespective of their position and affiliation.

